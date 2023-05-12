ORLANDO, Fl. - More than 40 million Americans live with an anxiety disorder and the intense fear and worry can be crippling.
“Anxiety doesn’t make any sense. It’s irrational it’s unreasonable, but it’s very real to that person in that moment,” explained licensed psychologist Kathleen McHugh.
There are several ways to help calm yourself during an anxiety episode.
First: try distraction. It could be as simple as scrolling through your phone or reading a book when you feel anxious.
“But you do it purposely, you say: 'Okay, 'I’m going to distract myself right now. I’m going to put my focus on this other thing,'” said McHugh.
Experts also stress the importance of practicing positive self-talk.
Repeating phrases like “I’m okay” or “I’m doing what I can” can help to redirect your worry.
Another approach is the 5-4-3-2-1 method of grounding. You locate and say five things you can see, four things you can hear, three things you can feel, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. Focusing on your senses helps to bring you back to the present moment.
And what should someone else say to an anxious person?
“Don’t say ‘there’s nothing to be anxious about’ or ‘why are you anxious about that?’ Do say ‘I hear you. You’re feeling scared. You’re feeling anxious,’” stressed McHugh.
Relaxation exercises like mindful meditation or yoga also calm anxiety.
Another suggestion is to try a cold or hot shower. A cold shower can jolt your system and distract your thoughts and a hot shower will loosen tense muscles.
A person prone to anxiety can also reduce their caffeine intake. Research shows that, in people with panic disorder, caffeine consumption can increase levels of anxiety and the chances of having a panic attack.
McHugh says if nothing gets your anxiety under control, find a licensed therapist who specializes in anxiety.-