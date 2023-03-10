NEW HAVEN, Ct. - It's been called a national epidemic.
42 percent of American adults are obese. By the year 2030, experts predict the numbers will rise to 50 percent.
Dr. Ania Jastreboff, a Yale School of Medicine endocrinologist, is studying the impact of the diabetes medication tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro.
In a trial called Surmount-1, researchers studied the once-weekly injectable medication in 2,500 adults without diabetes and found significant weight loss at 72 weeks.
“The individuals who received the highest dose of the medication, 15 milligrams of tirzepeptide, 40 percent of them lost greater than, or equal to, 25 percent of their total body weight,” said Dr. Jastreboff.
Think of it this way: a person who weighed 200lbs. slimmed down to 150lbs.
“These types of results we have not seen with any other phase three trial in individuals with obesity with any other agent," added Jastreboff.
The FDA has granted tirzepatide fast-track designation to be reviewed for the treatment of obesity.