JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - “Endurance athletes, you know, the cross-country skiers, swimmers, people who do the marathon and bikers – they've seen a slight increase in atrial fibrillation as they get to middle age,” said Dr. Pamela Rama, preventive cardiologist at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida.
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is an abnormal heart rhythm.
Experts say a healthy heart beats anywhere from 60 to 100 times per minute, but a heart with AFib can beat 140, 170 and even 190 times per minute.
New research suggests that years of heavy training may contribute to an increased risk of developing AFib.
"The problem with atrial fibrillation is, it puts you at risk for having a stroke because it's such a disorganized rhythm,” said Dr. Rama.
Researchers say that over time, exertion not only strengthens our hearts, but also remodels them.
“The atrial fibrillation is generated from the left atrium. So, when you have a remodeling of that, it makes the left atrium a little bit bigger," explained Dr. Rama. "You might form some scar tissue and it makes them more prone to having atrial fibrillation."
The study, published in The Clinical Journal of Sports Medicine, found that out of 942 long-time endurance athletes, 20 percent – almost all middle-aged men – had AFib. Three percent suffered a stroke and swimmers were at a higher risk.
But experts say not to overreact and that the data isn’t an excuse not to exercise.
"Low to moderate intensity exercise is always good for you, and actually, it reduces your risk of atrial fibrillation,” added Dr. Rama.
Doctors say pay attention to sudden heart palpitations or shortness of breath, especially during exercise.
They also urge people to look out for unexplained declines in your performance and check your smartwatch for any spikes in your heart rate.