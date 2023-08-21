SEATTLE, Wa. - A transplant nephrologist at the University of Washington is on a mission to redefine healthcare for transplant patients diagnosed with cancer.
“People have a much higher risk of cancer in the setting of organ failure or organ transplant, and oftentimes, their care is fragmented or siloed,” said Dr. Christopher Blosser.
Siloed refers to the different doctors a patient will see for each diagnosis. Typically, the physicians don’t consult with one another, which can lead to conflicting treatments.
“That doesn't provide the best chance for them to do well,” added Blosser.
That is why the doctor created the Cancer and Organ Transplant Clinic, a collaboration between the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the University of Washington in Seattle.
“The Cancer and Organ Transplant Clinic is the first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary clinic that provides personalized care for people who have cancers before or after an organ transplant.” Dr. Blosser explained.
Both a cancer specialist and transplant doctor meet with the patient to determine together the best course of treatment.
Results have been transformational for some patients.
Dr. Blosser also created The Center for Innovations in Cancer and Transplant.
“The only patient level national registry to address why people develop cancers to a greater extent in the midst of organ failure,” said Dr. Blosser.
The Cancer and Organ Transplant Clinic aims to reach as many patients as possible outside of its Seattle area through telemedicine.