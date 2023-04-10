JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Brooke Michael, number 12, has been a catcher for as long as she can remember. Her mom and dad have watched every battle on the field and grew concerned when her shoulder began hurting her.
“She called me one day when her and her sister were at pitching practice, and she was in tears saying she couldn't breathe,” Brooke’s mom, Stephanie Michael, painfully recalled.
Brooke was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma.
“She had a massive tumor on her chest. It literally was the size of a softball,” Stephanie said.
After six rounds of chemo and 29 rounds of proton radiation that helped shrink the tumor, the cancer was still there.
That’s when doctors at Nemours decided to try a combination of gene therapy and immunotherapy called CAR T-cell therapy.
“For the children who are getting CAR T, it's kind of the last curative therapy,” said Dr. Michael Joyce at Nemours Children’s Health.
T-cells, which are a type of immune cell, are taken from a patient’s blood. Using gene therapy, doctors reprogram the cells to attack cancer cells.
“Those cells go in the body, and they proliferate, and start to divide and attack any residual leukemia cells,” Dr. Joyce added.
Studies show that up to 40 percent of the children who get it go into complete remission.
It worked for Brooke and one year later, she’s back in the game, cancer-free.
“It’s just the best feeling being back on the field,” expressed Brooke.
"We were days away from losing our daughter and now, we're just back to watching her around the softball field,” said Stephanie.
The new cancer-killing CAR T-cells stay in the body for months, maybe even years, to provide long-term protection.
CAR T-cell therapy is not without risks.
Infections, fever, low blood pressure and neurological problems are all possible side effects.
That’s why it’s typically reserved for patients who have not responded to other treatments or whose cancer has come back.