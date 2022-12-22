DUARTE, Ca. - Chuck Fata put everything he had into running his family’s four Italian restaurants.
But in 2014, a constant dull back pain threw him for a loop.
“We got an MRI to see what was going on, and it was cancer and I couldn't believe it,” Chuck said.
Chuck was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He had chemo, a bone marrow transplant and even had half of his stomach, part of his pancreas and his spleen removed.
But the cancer continued to spread.
City of Hope hematologist and oncologist, Dr. Tanya Siddiqi, suggested CAR T cell therapy.
“CAR T cell therapy is a way to take a patient’s own healthy immune cells, called T cells, and change them in the lab so that instead of looking for infections to fight infections, the CAR T cells then are trained to look for lymphoma and fight the lymphoma instead,” Dr. Siddiqi explained.
Chuck’s own T cells were genetically engineered in a lab to target a specific protein found on cancer cells.
“It takes about two to four weeks for the CAR T cells to be manufactured, and then, right after some chemo, we give patients back their CAR T cells," Siddiqi added. "Within a month, we see that oftentimes, patients are in a complete remission.”
A month after Chuck’s infusion, he got the good news.
“She said, ‘You're in remission.’ And that was kind of unbelievable to hear,” Chuck recalled.
“I would say cured," expressed Dr. Siddiqi. "If you go beyond five years in his type of disease, we call it a cure.”
“Car T not only saved my life, but gave me the same life I had it before cancer, and that is amazing," Chuck exclaimed.
Dr. Siddiqi said 40 to 45 percent of her non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients, who had no other options, were saved and are alive five years after their remission due to the new CAR T cell therapy.
City of Hope is one of the first four sites worldwide to enroll patients in the CAR T therapy trial. It has now been approved by the FDA for use in adults with aggressive lymphoma.