Health Beat: CardioMEMS keep patients healthy and at home

NEW YORK - Dorris Jenkins has been living with heart failure for the past two years.

"It's like your heart is going like this, and you can't breathe," Jenkins said.

Jenkins spent a full month in the hospital. Then, for the next year, she was readmitted almost every two weeks.

Dr. Sumeet Mitter, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, felt Jenkins would be a good candidate for cardioMEMS. Doctors thread a catheter through a leg vein and deploy the device near the heart. Every morning, patients lie on a special pillow, which transmits the readings to their cardiologist's smart phone.

"If she's having a bad day, I can log in and see, 'Hey, are her pressures going up," Mitter explained.

That way, Mitter can adjust her medication immediately. Jenkins said the monitoring system also discourages her from eating salty foods.

"He said, 'You know, Ms. Jenkins, if you eat a bag of potato chips today, I'll know tomorrow,' and I said, 'Yeah right!' Sure enough, you eat a bag of potato chips today, he will know in the morning."

Researchers studied 1,200 Medicare patients and found a 58 percent reduction in hospitalizations one year after implant and a reduction in costs of more than $13,000 per patient. Doctors said the monitoring system has kept Jenkins on track.

"Since February 2018, after the implant, she has not been admitted to the hospital once," Mitter said.

The results of an FDA post-approval study presented at the American College of Cardiology sessions in March showed that patients were almost 100% free from complications related to the device.

The device was first FDA-approved in May 2014. Researchers said obese patients and those who live far from a hospital would also be likely to benefit from the implant.