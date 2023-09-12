CHICAGO, Il - Clayton Slater is ready to go.
He took up disc golf to give him and his son something to do, but the pain stopped him from going out on the course.
"I had pain in the shoulders that radiated down my tricep into my arm and my hand," explained Clayton.
The pain was actually a result of a neck injury that happened when Clayton fell off a treadmill.
Health experts say patients with problems in their cervical disks have few options. Those are the seven disks that run from the base of the skull to the top of the shoulders.
Most are treated with anti-inflammatories and physical therapy, then offered disk fusion.
"The problem is that it creates a domino effect, so, someone gets their neck fused for one or two levels, that then puts pressure, potentially, on the adjacent level," said Dr. Kern Singh, orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.
Now, disk replacement is giving patients a more mobile option.
"This is the actual disk replacement device that we, or myself, I implant in patients. And you can see, it's less than the size of your fingertip," said Dr. Singh.
It's made out of titanium and plastic.
"So, bone grows into the titanium and the plastic, basically, acts like a shock absorber and the disk allows the spine to physically move forward, and then back, side to side, and then rotation," Dr. Singh said.
The surgery takes only 30 minutes.
Clayton went home the same day and was able to move his neck immediately.
Five months later, Clayton says he's able to do a full range of motion.
Cervical disk replacements are approved by the FDA.
Dr. Singh says data shows that artificial cervical disks should not need to be replaced for at least 20 years.