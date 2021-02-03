ORLANDO, Fla. - Chemotherapy, a life-saving treatment for cancer patients, can come with side-effects, including trouble with attention, focus, tiredness, and memory recall. It's what doctors call brain fog, or chemo brain.
"It's a general term like a layman term. We say, 'Oh, my brain is foggy and I'm feeling clarity is not there,'" said Dinender K. Singla, the head of metabolic and cardiovascular sciences at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine's Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences.
Researchers have discovered one of the most effective anti-cancer drugs, doxorubicin, is a life saving treatment, but it has also been nicknamed the "Red Devil" for its bright color and harsh side-effects in the heart and muscles.
Singla said he has found that exposure to doxorubicin causes a tangling of neurons and holes in brain cells, even long after treatment has ended.
"They are living, cured from cancer, but now are having this neurotoxicity, or Alzheimer's disease, or some other dementia," Singla said. "They are not showing the effects immediately. They can show that effect up to one month, six months, six years, or 10 years."
The American Cancer Society reports that 15 million cancer survivors in the U.S. have been exposed to chemotherapy treatment. Singla said cancer used to be a terminal disease, but now that it is treatable and manageable, the next step is to eliminate the side-effects of treatment.