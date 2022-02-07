(Ivanhoe Newswire), -- Ralph Auriemma is a man who is used to being on the go, spending a lifetime as a tractor trailer driver and construction worker.
Two years ago, a red flag at his yearly physical show a kidney stone.
"I used to have a trace of blood in my urine, every physical, but this time there was more than a trace," said Auriemma.
A biopsy gave doctors more information.
"She says, 'I have two things to tell you. One's good. One's bad.' She says, 'you do have cancer, but it's a non-aggressive form. And we believe that we could treat it,'" Auriemma said
"The tumor was about two centimeters in size. So, about the size of a quarter," said Dr. Ravi Munver, a physician at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Doctor Ravi Munver removed the cancer, which was in the lining of the kidney.
But it kept coming back, five times.
That's when doctor Munver suggested an FDA approved treatment called Jelmyto, a combination of a chemotherapy drug called mitomycin and a chilled liquid inserted into the body through a catheter.
When the liquid warms to body temperature, it hardens into a gel.
"Because it's a gel form, it stays in the kidney for an hour or two. It'll pass naturally through the system within a couple of hours," Munver said.
Auriemma had the treatment once a week for six weeks.
Four months later, there was no sign of tumor regrowth.
"I'm fine. A hundred percent. A hundred percent. I do whatever I want again, "Auriemma said.
The FDA approved Jelmyto in 2020, but some insurance companies have only recently started covering it.
Doctor Munver says Jelmyto is for use in patients with non-aggressive, early stage cancer.
A clinical trial found that 84 percent of patients did not have their cancer return after treatment.