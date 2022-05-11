One in five American children is considered obese. They're more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which puts them at risk for cardiovascular disease down the road.
"It's not generally known that cardiovascular disease, things like heart attacks and strokes, really have their beginnings in very early childhood," said Michael Macknin, MD, Professor Emeritus Cleveland Clinic.
Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic enrolled 96 pairs of parents and their kids in a 52-week study to see if one of three healthy eating plans could lower their cardiovascular risk.
In one case, the kids and one parent were assigned to eat foods from a plant-based diet: fruit, vegetables and healthy proteins, like legumes, beans, chickpeas and lentils. In another case, they tried the American Heart association diet: fruits and vegetables, dairy and lean meats.
Lastly, the Mediterranean diet, which is similar but it emphasizes fish, nuts, and olive oil.
The researchers used fasting blood tests to measure the biomarkers of cardiovascular risk and found all three eating plans were effective.
"Things like blood pressure, both systolic and diastolic, blood pressure went down, total cholesterol, decreased, LDL cholesterol. The bad cholesterol went down," continued Macknin.
Researchers say that shows even small changes to eating habits make a difference.
"Pick a diet that you think you can stick with and just do the best you can. You don't have to be perfect to make really wonderful changes," said Macknin.
Most of the study participants lost significant weight at the four week mark, but that rate of weight loss was hard to maintain over the course of the full year.