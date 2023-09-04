SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. -She grew up in so much pain even the simplest movements hurt.
“Seeing my friends go out and me trying to keep up with them was very hard," said Emily Wegmann. “I couldn’t even get myself dressed. I couldn’t do my hair.”
Emily has juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, one of the most common causes of chronic pain in kids. But sometimes, pain in children is not just physical.
“We've been seeing more children with chronic pain. I think the pandemic was a huge stressor that's probably contributed to that in some ways,” said Dr. Aimee Hersh, pediatric rheumatologist at University of Utah Health/Primary Children’s Hospital.
Up to a third of all high school students said they were mentally and physically impacted by the pandemic.
“A lot of the ways that kids express the anxiety, or the stress, or even the depressive symptoms they're feeling, is in their muscles and joints.” explained Dr. Hersh.
Hersh says it’s not uncommon for patients who have mental health conditions to have chronic pain. “I think sometimes that chronic pain piece is sometimes maybe downplayed and that there's more of a focus on the mental health piece,” she said.
Researchers say a parent’s reaction to their child’s pain is important. Parents became depressed over their child’s condition reported suffering more intense pain, more disability and a poorer quality of life.
By improving mental and physical health and maintaining healthy sleep, you can help to ease your child’s pain.
A study out of Seattle Children’s Research Institute showed that children who had less sleep leading up to surgery experienced more intense pain two weeks after their procedures.
Experts say chronic pain is more common in girls than boys.