CHICAGO - Pinching, gripping, squeezing, and lifting all sound like simple tasks, but for Marcy Dub, thumb arthritis made them difficult. Even her golf game was impacted.
"The grip on my golf club, I just couldn't effectively do the swing," Dub recalled.
Dub tried multiple treatments to relieve her symptoms.
"I did go through shots, cortisone shots, twice and a portable splint and it just didn't work for me," she shared.
"The joint that becomes arthritic is the joint that connects the metacarpal to the wrist bone, and she has lost all the cartilage in between those two joints," explained Dr.
Mark Cohen, the director of hand and elbow surgery at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
For people who don't find relief with medication or braces, Cohen recommends carpometacarpal arthroplasty, or CMC surgery.
"One of the arthritic bones, the bone that the thumb connects to in the wrist, is removed and the joint is rebuilt with one of the patient's tendons," Cohen described.
The surgery is done in less than 45 minutes and the patient can even be awake for the procedure.
"I like to say that the most miserable people going into the surgery are the happiest people coming out," Cohen said.
For Dub, the surgery allowed her to grab back what she had lost.
"It's put me back on the map," she exclaimed. "It's totally changed."
And now, she's looking forward to getting back to the swing of things.
Cohen said 80% to 90% of people can treat their thumb arthritis without surgery, but for those whose arthritis is severe, the recovery time is typically about three months after surgery.