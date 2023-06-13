CLEVELAND, Oh. - Two-year-old Corbin Lapso is the life of the party. But there wasn’t always a party in the Lapso household.
Corbin was born with bilateral severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss, meaning he couldn’t hear anything, even with the assistance of regular hearing aids.
“I remember her saying, ‘It’s lifelong and permanent and can only be reversed with hearing technology.’ And at that point, the room kind of went black," said MaKaela Lapso, Corbin’s mother.
At just seven-years-old, pediatric audiologist Dr. Samantha Anne recommended Corbin undergo bilateral implant surgery.
“The FDA-approval for implantation for infants with bilateral severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss is nine months of age," explained Dr. Anne. "At Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, we strongly believe that we should get these babies to hear as early as possible, as long as it’s done in a safe manner.”
Today, Corbin is fully recovered and thriving.
“For some, that was, like, the end of the journey, like, he was treated, he was ‘fixed,’ but for us, that was just the start," said MaKaela. "You know, we were finally able to see what this little guy is capable of.”
Through research, Dr. Anne and her colleagues discovered that the risks of performing the surgery earlier, rather than later, were the same but the outcomes were better.