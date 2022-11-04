SAN ANTONIO — Lynnette Dawson's cancer has responded to chemotherapy and radiation. She's also had a double mastectomy.
"I was first diagnosed with cancer in July of 2018," she shared. "The doctors examined both my breasts and felt a lump on my left."
Dawson has a form of cancer called HER2, which is hormonally driven, but triple-negative breast cancer has no hormone receptors and is very hard to treat.
"I think if it's a grade-two or grade-three, 50% of them will not survive within five years," said Ratna Vadlamudi, an OB/GYN professor at UT San Antonio.
Vadlamudi and his team tested 30,000 genes to find one to stop triple-negative.
"What we found is ERX-41 binds to a new therapeutic target that is LipA," Vadlamudi explained.
Once ERX-441 binds to the LipA gene, then the cancer senses defective cells and dies off.
"They accumulate in the lumen, and the lumen sends a signal that something is wrong — stop everything," Vadlamudi added.
Researchers have found a breakthrough in mice. Normal breast cells are not affected by ERX-41, and there is no toxicity to the patient. It's also been effective against Dawson's subtype of cancer.
"HER2 positive is not the easiest," Dawson said. "It likes to migrate to other parts of your body."
But if researchers have their way, there may be another potential option for women battling tough to treat breast cancers.
Vadlamudi said ERX-41 has been effective in knocking down cancer in mice in 60 days. He also said the compound is likely to be effective against other lethal cancers like pancreatic, ovarian, and glioblastoma. Researchers expect human clinical trials to begin next year.