PITTSBURGH — In most states, babies are screened for congenital heart defects, but sometimes, CHD doesn't show up right away.
"Some things do not become significant in terms of a patient having symptoms, until they're older and things progress over time as their body grows," said Dr. Tiffany Brazile, an internal medicine resident and researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
The most severe cases of CHD are often detected early and require surgery, but mild defects, like a small hole in the heart, may be overlooked, since they have symptoms that are similar to other conditions, like asthma.
"One of the most common symptoms is feeling shortness of breath, sometimes at rest, but more common with physical exertion," Brazile said.
Brazile and fellow researchers have found that adult patients who are diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the lungs, may have a congenital heart defect that has gone undetected for years.
"It's very important to always consider whether or not there's a congenital heart disease that might be underlying another heart condition since it can manifest in other ways," Brazile said, "and as patients get older, it might be something that's not in the back of a patient or in some clinician's mind."
Brazile said delayed diagnosis of CHD can lead to serious complications, like pulmonary hypertension or heart failure, making it important for doctors to test for CHD regardless of a patient's age.
The researchers said the screening tests for pulmonary hypertension and congenital heart disease are different, so a doctor testing for pulmonary hypertension wouldn't automatically discover the CHD.
The researchers presented the new information at the American Conference of Cardiology in May.