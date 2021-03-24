AUSTIN, Texas — What goes up, must come down, but what goes down, shouldn't always come back up, especially acid in the esophagus. If you're experiencing acid reflux more than twice a week, you may have GERD, or gastroesophageal reflux disease.
"It's not that your stomach is making any more acid," explained Dr. F. Paul "Tripp" Buckley, the surgical director of digestive health at UT Health Austin. "It's because no matter what, constant reflux causes constant damage to that sphincter, and that sphincter's ability to do its job deteriorates over time."
If you're experiencing acidic taste in mouth, bad breath, heartburn, coughing, swallowing pain, chest pain or disrupted sleep, you may want to see a doctor, but with some simple lifestyle changes, you can at least reduce the frequency.
"We know that alcohol, tobacco, caffeine, peppermint, really all the mints, can actually relax that sphincter," Buckley said.
What's even more surprising on that list are tomato sauce, citrus juices, garlic, onions, and other spicy foods. Eat a moderate amount and avoid lying down or going to sleep for at least three hours. Avoid tight clothing around the abdomen, as it can put pressure on the sphincter, and when going to bed, elevate your body from the waist up.
While antacids like Mylanta, Rolaids and Tums may temporarily relieve the heartburn, they won't do anything to fix or tighten the sphincter. Doctors warn the overuse of antacids can lead to diarrhea or kidney problems.