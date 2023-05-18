COLUMBUS, Oh. - Donna and Bob Baioni grew up in the same small town.
Donna says they couldn’t stand each other in grade school, but at age 16, something changed. Now, they’ve been married 56 years, but right after their 50th wedding anniversary, Bob started having abdominal and back pain that wouldn’t go away.
“Next thing I know, I've got pancreatic cancer diagnosis,” said Bob.
He had surgery, but even after multiple rounds of chemo, the cancer came back. Bob had no energy and started missing family events, like his granddaughter’s graduation.
That’s when Bob’s doctor referred him to The Ohio State University medical oncologist and researcher, Dr. Sameek Roychowdhury, who determined that Bob had a rare FGFR mutation fueling his cancer. Dr. Roychowdhury and his colleagues were looking at new treatments for patients with the same mutation, in what’s called a basket trial.
“It's a basket because we're allowing patients with different cancer types to join the trial. So, uterus cancer, cancer of the head and neck,” Dr. Roychowdhury explained.
Patients on the trial take a pill for two or three weeks, with a one week break.
“These drugs are smart drugs, so, they're designed to go right after the FGFR gene,” added Dr. Roychowdhury.
The treatment isn’t a cure but Bob’s cancer has stopped growing.
“Maybe it might not go away, but he's stable," said his wife, Donna.
The Ohio State researchers are also hoping to enroll patients for a trial that is specific to pancreatic cancer patients with the FGFR gene mutation.
It will be a telemedicine-enabled trial, meaning they’ll be accepting patients nationwide, and following them through virtual appointments.
Researchers are hoping to have approval to proceed by the end of summer.