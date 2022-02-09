(Ivanhoe Newswire), -- Every year, 2.5 million people get a traumatic brain injury.
80,000 suffer permanent disability.
50,000 die.
"Traumatic brain injury in general at the moment does not have an FDA-approved treatment," said Brown University PhD candidate Harry Cramer III.
That's why researchers at the University of Wisconsin, Madison are studying how cooling the brain may be able to shield against the negative effects of a brain injury.
But instead of putting an ice pack on the head, these researchers are cooling the brain at a cellular level.
Using brain cells in a dish, they looked for the sweet spot for cooling.
"What we found in our study was that cooling just a few degrees to about 33 degrees Celsius and then within the first four hours was most beneficial," said Christian Franck, PhD at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
On these slides, healthy brain cells show up in green right after a concussion-causing impact and temperature-lowering treatment.
33 degrees preserved the most brain cell, while cooling too much at 31 degrees causes injury to the cells.
"The targeted application of cooler temperatures in a very controlled way can actually slow down cellular processes that are occurring within these cells after injury," Cramer said.
Now, the scientists are researching the best delivery treatment directly to the brain.
"We were kind of envision it is almost like a little inhaler that has a coolant in it," Franck said.
Delivering a cool treatment to save the brain and lives.
The researchers found the best outcome was when the cooling lasted for six hours, but cooling for even as little as 30 minutes showed some benefits.