HACKENSACK, N.J. - Dr. Karan Omidvari has been on the frontlines of COVID-19 since March.
"I was actually what we call the screener, said Omidvari, a pulmonologist at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. "I was the guy who would go in and see them and see which ones needed to come to the intensive care unit."
But on April 7, Omidvari went from doctor to COVID patient. He was so sick, he drove himself to his own emergency room.
"It's almost like drowning," Omidvari described. "Obviously, you're not underwater, but you feel like you cannot get enough oxygen to your tissue."
Omidvari's colleagues put him on a ventilator and watched as his condition went from bad to worse.
"They were like kind of getting, from what my wife says, getting her prepared that I might not make it," he shared.
That's when doctors made the call to try convalescent plasma therapy. Scientists start with blood from recovered coronavirus patients.
"The red blood cells are separated out and you're left with this yellowish gold liquid, which has plasma that contains antibodies," explained David Perlin, chief scientific officer at Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation.
An infusion of the plasma is designed to boost a sick patient's immune response. Forty-eight hours after Omidvari was treated, he was off the ventilator, and three weeks later, his colleagues cheered him on as he was released from the hospital.
"I personally believe nothing else was working and the plasma worked," Omidvari said, "and it could be just my case, but so far, as far as I can see, it's still the only hope we have, the only thing that's working."
Perlin said the FDA's emergency use authorization allows doctors to treat COVID patients with convalescent plasma at an earlier stage. His lab is working to identify plasma donors who produce higher levels of antibodies than the norm that could be then used for therapy.
If you had COVID-19 within the last four months and have recovered, you can help save a life. Your blood may contain antibodies that fight the virus and can help critically ill people infected with COVID-19. You can find information about how to be screened as a volunteer online.