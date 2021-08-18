PITTSBURGH — Researchers at 12 sites across the United States are studying the safety and the body's immune response to a mixed booster shot of one of the three vaccines approved under FDA emergency use authorization. Scientists want to know if you got a Moderna or Pfizer shot would it be better to stay with one of those two or receive a Johnson & Johnson shot.
"So, we are studying all of the different combinations in order to answer that question," said Dr. Judy Martin, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UPMC in Pittsburgh.
And should people who initially got one J&J shot get a second, or should they get a Pfizer or Moderna shot? Researchers are enrolling fully vaccinated adults to get a third shot. Volunteers will provide blood samples so researchers can study immune responses. Researchers said it's important information to have as more COVID-19 variants, like delta, are identified.
"So just like with the flu vaccine, you get a dose each year because the variance or the types of influence change," Martin said. "The concern is that at some point our current vaccinations might not protect us as well as they are doing right now for the variants."
Researchers will follow participants for a year, but they said they will have initial results by the end of this summer, in time for any possible surge of COVID in the fall.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is leading and funding the study. A list of the 12 sites studying the mixed COVID booster is available on the National Library of Medicine database. The identifier for the trial is NCT-0488-9209.