HACKENSACK, N.J. - Michael Goldsmith had clots in his leg, lost function in his shoulders and arms, and had what he describes as "static" in his ears — profound hearing loss.
"I had thought I was sleeping for two years," Goldsmith recalled. "I can hear a little bit; it sounds like Charlie Brown's teacher is how I always describe it, you know? You can't make out any words."
"I've seen very few patients, if any, complain of hearing loss, but we don't know everything about this yet," explained Dr. Laurie Jacobs, co-director of the specialized COVID-19 recovery unit and the chair of internal medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Since mid-summer, a handful of cases of hearing loss have been reported worldwide, according to the International Journal of Audiology. Doctors in the U.K. said it's possible the virus enters inner ear cells and causes cell death. Jacobs said it's possible COVID-related hearing loss is being overlooked or underreported.
"It may be that people don't attribute it to COVID," Jacobs said. "Everything is on the table."
Goldsmith is working hard to get healthy. In fact, with his physical therapist, he ran his first 5K ever on Thanksgiving Day.
"You're here now and that's all you have to worry about and move on from there," Goldsmith shared.
Goldsmith wore a temporary device to help him hear, then had cochlear implant surgery in September and has since regained about 50% of his hearing. It may take up to a year after implant surgery for his hearing to be at full strength.