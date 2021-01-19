WINTER PARK, Fla. - If you have COVID-19, there's a lot to worry about. Blood clots are one major concern for severely ill patients. In a person with the coronavirus, the dangerous clots can cause a stroke, restrict blood flow in the lungs, and impair oxygen exchange.
"We don't really understand why it is happening," said Dr. Ivan Castro, an AdventHealth internist in Winter Park, Florida.
But a new study offers some clues. Investigators found that half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were positive for at least one autoantibody. They said they believe certain autoantibodies in the blood attack cells and trigger clots in arteries, veins, and vessels. The next step is to test whether removing or blocking those antibodies could help protect against clots.
You can help prevent clots in general by avoiding smoking, staying active, and maintaining a healthy weight.
"If you can defeat the virus, then the complications from the virus will resolve," Castro explained.
Castro said he emphasizes that wearing a mask, washing your hands often, and practicing social distancing are your best defenses.
Scientists said they also want to figure out why some people with COVID produce antibodies and others do not. They're also studying how long the antibodies remain in circulation after someone recovers from COVID-19.