JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - For some patients, COVID-19 infections returned after they finished taking Paxlovid.
"Paxlovid is an antiviral that specifically works on the virus,” said Dr. Davey Smith, infectious disease expert at UCSD School of Medicine.
In clinical trials, Paxlovid was nearly 90-percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients. However, studies show COVID-19 rebound seems to be more common in people who take Paxlovid.
“We have lots of people who get symptoms that come back,” explained Smith.
Dr. Smith is trying to find out why.
His team at UC San Diego first thought the virus became resistant to the medication. “We took the virus to the lab, it wasn't resistant. So then we thought, well maybe the person didn't have a good enough immune response," said Smith. "So, we looked at that and it seemed like there was enough neutralizing antibody that was there. So, then we were left with maybe we just didn't treat the person long enough.”
Researchers are finding that the rebound of COVID-19 symptoms after Paxlovid is likely due to insufficient drug exposure, and that not enough of the drug was getting to infected cells.
They believe the drug may need to be given for a longer period of time. Now they’re working on figuring out just how long that is.
But until then, Smith said the prescribed five days of Paxlovid is still a person’s best defense against suffering severe, life-threatening symptoms.
“So, don't be scared of Paxlovid rebound," Smith urged. "If you need the medication, take the medication.”
In the future, doctors hope physicians will be able to test whether patients require a longer duration of Paxlovid treatment or if they might be best treated by a combination of drugs.