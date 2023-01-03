NEW HAVEN, Conn. — From allergy relief to protection from the flu, a quick pump delivers medication directly into the respiratory system. Now, Yale University researchers are testing a COVID-19 booster nasal spray.
"The reason we're focusing on the nasal cavity is because that's where the virus first lands," said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunobiologist at Yale School of Medicine.
Iwasaki said current mRNA boosters lose strength over time and are not as effective in the nose and respiratory tract. The Yale nasal spray contains spike proteins from the coronavirus.
"Essentially, it's a booster that contains the right vaccine antigen inside that bottle," Iwasaki added.
For some patients who are reluctant to get the COVID booster because they hate needles, a nasal spray could be a better option. Iwasaki said there are also other benefits.
"It may have less side effect than having a shot," he said. "So, people who are afraid of the side effect, hopefully this will also alleviate such hesitation."
Yale University has licensed the nasal vaccine. Iwasaki and a colleague, Mark Salzman, are co-founders of Xanadu Bio, a spinoff company that would allow them to take the vaccination techniques to production.