ORLANDO, Fla. — In the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, critical care specialists nationwide quickly put struggling patients on ventilators to improve their airflow and searched for any available treatment.
Dr. Eduardo Oliveira, the director of critical care for AdventHealth Orlando, and his colleagues studied data from 1,300 COVID patients admitted to the ICU and focused on the most critical 350 to determine what worked.
"Best practices that we felt really made a difference in patient care were practices related to mechanical ventilation, minimizing harm, providing them with lower volumes of air as we are ventilating them," Oliveira explained.
Oliveira also said the practice of proning a patient worked, placing them face down instead of face up, allowing the lungs to function more efficiently.
"It's not a drug, it's not a specific medication that we are giving that saves lives," Oliveira continued. "It is the process."
Most of the 350 patients in the central Florida study were on mechanical ventilation. Oliveira said 70% survived, higher than other international studies, which reported an average of 50% survival.
"I am certain we are going to face similar situations in the future, and the learnings from this pandemic will be key on how we treat them effectively from day one," Oliveira said.
Oliveira said having adequate, well-trained staff also made a positive difference in outcomes. For example, he said it takes up to eight healthcare providers to put one patient safely in a prone position.
The study was just published in the science and medicine research journal PLOS One.