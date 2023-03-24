SAN DIEGO, Ca. - “The fatigue, I was really drained and, you know, could hardly get out of bed,” said Jeff Engman.
Jeff Engman was one of the early ones to get COVID, but his symptoms stuck around.
“I'm talking pretty good now, but early on, I was trying to talk and I had trouble finding the words,” Engman said.
“One of the most common symptoms of long-haul COVID is having some type of what people are calling brain fog,” explained Dr. Jennifer Graves, a neurologist at UC San Diego Health.
Dr. Graves is leading a team tracking neurological symptoms in COVID long-haulers.
“What we've realized is shortly after the infection and the first few weeks to months, folks complain of having headaches and fatigue," said Graves. "And then over time, we see a shift of folks complaining more about memory problems and inattention and difficulty multitasking.”
They found 15 to 30 percent of long-haulers’ cognitive skills were impacted.
Of 56 long-haulers, six months after getting COVID, two-thirds still reported persistent neurological symptoms. The most prevalent was memory loss.
“One leading theory that I think is very probable is that it's all triggered by the immune response to this virus. But even if the virus isn't directly invading the brain, it's triggering the immune system to behave in a way that triggers inflammatory response in the brain,” Graves explained.
Experts say this response can last up to a year or even longer.
“The good news is the newer variants of this virus seem to be less likely to trigger this phenomenon.” stated Graves.
UC-San Diego researchers are now working to find biomarkers in the brain or blood that could identify which patients are suffering COVID brain. That way treatment, such as cognitive rehabilitation, can begin sooner.
Dr. Graves said other diseases like multiple sclerosis and dementia are also impacted by the immune system.
They plan to follow the COVID long-haulers for the long-term to see if they are now more susceptible to these diseases.