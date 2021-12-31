HOUSTON — You won your battle with COVID-19, but the war is not over just yet. According to the CDC, 35% of people infected with the coronavirus will experience lingering headaches, coughs, heart problems, balance issues and more, lasting weeks or even months. Now, a new, rare symptom is showing up in doctors' offices. It's called macroglossia, or an enlarged tongue.
"What we call a true massive macroglossia is what we're seeing, is when it's hanging past their chin, that's coming down almost kind of appendage," explained Dr. James Melville of UTHealth Houston School of Dentistry.
The condition, however, is not a direct side effect of COVID but rather a symptom of some treatments for the virus.
"It was associated with long-term intubation," Melville said.
Most COVID patients who develop macroglossia had a history of being in the prone position, where they were turned over on their stomachs to get more oxygen in their lungs.
"Because of the giant tongue, they can't talk, can't go out in public, can't eat by mouth, so their quality of life is extremely poor," Melville said.
To treat the condition, compression wrapping may work, but Melville said the most effective treatment is tongue reduction surgery.
"The surgery itself takes about 45 minutes," he said. "It's not a long, complicated surgery either."
It's an effective solution to a growing problem.
Most of the patients who have developed macroglossia have been African-American or black. Melville is currently doing a study to find out if there is a genetic factor that can be causing the condition in certain populations.