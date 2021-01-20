ORLANDO, Fla. - Will you be getting the COVID vaccine? A National Science Foundation study suggests that many Americans aren't so accepting. In a six-month span, the likelihood of respondents getting the vaccine dropped significantly, from 54% in May to just 39% in October.
"Part of the hesitancy with the vaccine is people don't know when it's going to come. They don't know if they're going to be able to get it," explained Lindsay Neuberger, an expert in health politics and communications at the University of Central Florida. She was part of the new study.
While about 60% believed it will be available for many Americans in the spring, they had concerns about its safety, effectiveness, and availability.
"There's a reason behind it," Neuberger said, "and now the thing is, how do we understand that and then use the knowledge that we have about how to build effective messages?"
Which sources of COVID information do Americans trust? Sixty-six percent of study participants said scientists. Trust in Dr. Anthony Fauci rose from 56% in May to 59% in October. Local school systems and local government fell in August and rebounded in October.
"If we have really trustworthy, credible sources that are available to people, I think that we will see a rebuilding of that trust over time," Neuberger said.
Neuberger and fellow researchers have received additional NSF funding to look at vaccine perceptions following the election, and that study is continuing.
A newly released survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 71% of the public would probably get a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 69% in September.