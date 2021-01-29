ORLANDO, Fla. - At least one in three Americans says he will not get a COVID vaccine.
One myth floating around is that a vaccine will make you test positive. A COVID-19 vaccine will not make you test positive for a current COVID infection on a viral test. You could, however, test positive on some antibody tests if you develop an immune response.
Myth number two: I don't need a vaccine if I've already had the virus. If you've already been sick, you can still benefit from a vaccine. It protects you both from getting sick again or becoming a carrier.
And the last myth: herd immunity, or the idea of letting the virus infect as many people as it can until it runs out of people to infect, is better than vaccination. An institute at the University of Washington said for herd immunity to be effective, at least 13 million people will have to die globally of COVID-19, with one million of them being in the U.S.
"So that's important that people still be mindful of getting their vaccines," said Dr. Ketan Pandya, emergency department medical director at TEAMHealth.
Even as vaccines start rolling out, for now the best protection is still...
"Being a good citizen, wearing your mask, socially distancing yourself if you're feeling sick or just avoiding large crowds, frequent hand-washing, Pandya said. "All those things will continue to be important."
One of the most common myths is that vaccines give you the virus. While vaccines do protect you, they do not infect you. The CDC said vaccines typically contain only a single protein of an inactivated or dead virus.