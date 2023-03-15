DENVER, Co. – Pectus excavatum, or sunken chest, looks like a child’s breastbone is literally sinking into their chest.
Some children are born with it. For others, it appears before puberty.
The condition can cause breathing difficulty, rapid heartbeat, dizziness and chest pain and can also worsen with growth.
Pediatric surgeon Dr. Kristen Shipman at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children said the surgery to correct it can be painful.
A new groundbreaking procedure is changing that.
“We're able to freeze each intercostal nerve that runs underneath the rib on both sides,” Dr. Shipman explained.
Cryo nerve block uses a probe that is cooled to minus 60 degrees Celsius to deaden the nerves that transmit the pain signals.
Dr. Shipman further explained: “We use two incisions along the lower ribs and we can put a camera into the chest on the left side and watch us freeze each one of those nerve bundles underneath the rib.”
This procedure injures the nerves without causing permanent damage to them.
“That nerve will repair itself and regrow where it was frozen,” Shipman added.
A great benefit for the patient is less pain immediately following surgery.
The nerve block last for four to six months. Experts say it eliminates the need for pain medication and gives kids a way to look and feel normal faster.
Cryo nerve block is not only being used in surgeries for sunken chests, but also to reduce pain for cancer patients and other forms of neuropathic pain.