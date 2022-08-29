ORLANDO, Fla. — Nine-year-old Lincoln didn't miss a step after losing his front leg to cancer last year.
"Every mischievous thing he can possibly do, he still does," said Anthony Douglas, Lincoln's owner.
But it was what doctors found during a routine follow-up exam that worried his parents.
"There's 250 milliliters of fluid in his lungs," said Monisha Seth, Lincoln's other owner.
A mass was blocking one of the major veins that drains his heart, and it was located in a very difficult place to treat with radiation, until now.
The veterinary oncology team at the University of Florida began treating its furry cancer patients with the Varient Edge – precise radiation technology that's on par, if not better than, equipment used in top human hospitals.
"It's going to increase our ability to treat tumors that are near important structures in the body that we're trying not to harm," said Dr. Christopher Adin, small animal clinical services, University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.
The machine can adjust in real time to motion happening inside the body.
"It actually has the ability to know when the patient is breathing and to move with it," Adin explained.
Lincoln was treated on four consecutive Fridays with radiation administered precisely to the tumor without damaging any surrounding tissue, and now, Lincoln's tumor is shrinking and may possibly even disappear.
"A human would probably suffer, you know, struggle with it, but he's just been so, you know, stoic and energetic," Seth shared.
Doctors hope this new technology will allow them to treat more animals that they never could have before.
University of Florida is one of only three veterinary colleges in the country to own the Varient Edge.
Seth said the treatments for Lincoln, not including follow up, cost her about $4,000.