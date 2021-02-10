SALT LAKE CITY - Anne Binger is riding high, enjoying every single minute she can. Just a few years ago, she could barely get out of bed. She was 40 and diagnosed with heart failure. Doctors put in a left ventricular assist device.
"LVAD, which is a fancy word to describe a cardiac assist device," said Dr. Stavros George Drakos, a cardiologist at the University of Utah Health.
The only way Binger would get off the LVAD was to receive a heart transplant, but Drakos gave her another option: let her heart rest, build it back up with medications and then get it beating on its own.
"So, what do you think about trying this? And I said, 'What are my main risks?' and he said, 'Spontaneous death.' I said, 'Great. I'm living with spontaneous death moment to moment for the last year, so let's go for it,'" Binger recalled.
Binger became one of the first patients to get her LVAD removed.
"The LVAD takes over and removes the stress and the load from the heart, which is weak," Drakos explained.
"I was beating on my own," Binger exclaimed.
"People, initially, consider these like coming back from the dead, like Lazarus, like a miracle, and miracles," Drakos said, "as we know, don't happen every day."
Binger returned home, relying on her own heart and a case full of medications.
"Just last week, I got the go-ahead to try to take one medication away, and it feels like Christmas," Binger shared.
The ideal candidate is younger, whose heart is weak but not very enlarged.
Because this is such a new procedure, doctors are not sure how long the revived heart will last and if another LVAD will be needed later.
Drakos said he hopes that what researchers learn by the investigational study will help them revive failing hearts with medication, without the patient being put on an LVAD device.