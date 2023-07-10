Health Beat: Deadly spores

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - “It was everything. It was more than I thought it was gonna be,” said John Meyer.
For 25 years, John Meyer lived and breathed firefighting, until something he breathed in while on the job almost destroyed him.
“I was at a fire and I was inside and I was pulling ceilings down,” recalled John.
Doctors initially thought it was his gall bladder. Then John was told he had lung cancer.
“You always described it as like your body felt like it was crushed,” said John's wife, Mary Meyer.
Finally, a team at Washington University School of Medicine diagnosed John with histoplasmosis. It's a fungal infection caused by breathing in spores from fungi that are often caused by bat guano.
“It's one of the most understudied diseases in infections,” said Dr. Andrej Spec, a specialist in fungal infections at Washington University School of Medicine.
Experts say up to 90 percent of people are first misdiagnosed.
“I've seen patients misdiagnosed with really everything from rheumatoid arthritis to lupus," said Dr. Spec.
John was treated with antifungal medicine and an oral medication called itraconazole. Six years later, John says he’s only back to 50 percent of what he was.
But for Mary, just having John here, is enough.
“I am so happy and blessed that he's still here, because at times we didn't think he would make it," Mary said.
Sudden weight loss is a key sign of histoplasma, as well as low blood counts in white and red cells and platelets.
Patients can also experience pericarditis, where their heart has trouble beating.