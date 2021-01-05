Prenatal vitamins are essential for pregnant women. Studies show more than 120,000 babies will be born with birth defects in the United States this year. Up to seven in 10 could be prevented if expectant mothers took a prenatal vitamin, according to the March of Dimes. Folic acid, iron, calcium, vitamin D are all essential for your unborn baby, and now, another nutrient is being added to the list to not only help the babies' brain development, but also protect them from COVID-19.