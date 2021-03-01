NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Joan Guardiano plays a mean hand of gin rummy, even as she recovers from a massive stroke. Last summer, Guardiano's family stopped by to visit and found her unresponsive.
"She was on the ground and she couldn't talk," recalled Guardiano's son, Vince. "She was slurring her words."
"I was in the ambulance and that was it," Joan Guardiano shared. "I don't remember one thing after that."
"I understand there's some kind of medication that they can give before, within a certain timeframe," Vince Guardiano said. "I think she missed that timeframe."
Dr. Charles Matouk, a neurovascular surgeon at Yale Medicine, moved to the next option — removing a clot by passing a catheter through the groin into the larger arteries, but Guardiano's surgeons were having trouble.
"The problem is, is that as we get older, our blood vessels become more twisted and they become more difficult to navigate," Matouk explained.
Instead, the surgeons used a different approach with Guardiano. It's called direct carotid puncture — accessing the clot through the neck, near the collarbone.
"And that creates a very convenient space where you are going to miss all the nerves and veins that coarse through the neck and gives us easy access to the carotid artery," Matouk said.
Doctors used direct carotid puncture in the '60s, but they abandoned the procedure when new medical tools made entry through the leg a safe option. Matouk said the direct carotid puncture could save about 10% of stroke patients who had no other options.
After studying the direct carotid procedure, Matouk said Yale neurosurgeons have incorporated the procedure back into their operating room. He said surgeons try traditional clot removal for about 15 minutes, and if a patient's anatomy makes access too difficult, they switch to the direct carotid punch. He said other hospitals with large neurosurgery departments are also incorporating the technique.