MIAMI - Marco Trochez wasn't caught off guard when he was diagnosed with bipolar disease.
"My dad is bipolar 1. He has bipolar 1 disorder and my sister has bipolar 3 disorder," Trochez explained.
But what did catch him off guard was COVID-19.
"That sort of brought to me this kind of depression, anxiety, and this like fogginess," Trochez continued.
He was also unable to sleep, was restless, and had problems focusing.
Dr. Arthur Bregman, a psychiatrist at Bregman Medical Group, said many of his patients who have never had COVID-19 are experiencing what he has coined COVID psych brain.
With COVID causing everyone's anxiety levels to be elevated, "people's cognitive function are disconnected and they're foggy," Bregman said.
That can even cause memory problems. Bregman said people can find relief with the three Rs. The first is relationships.
"Go talk to a friend," Bregman said. "Take a break."
Keeping a routine promotes good mental health. Set aside a particular time for work and exercise.
The last R resilience, or the ability to bounce back, can be achieved by maintaining routines and relationships, but if the symptoms are severe...
"Those people may want to see a therapist," Bregman advised.
Trochez works with his therapist on his COVID psych brain and is feeling much better now.
"Awareness, meditation helps a lot," he exclaimed.
Bregman said people who already have other mental conditions, such as anxiety or depression, are more prone to COVID psych brain.