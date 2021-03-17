BALTIMORE — Adrienne Toby had big plans for retirement, including spending more time with her grandkids and, after the COVID-19 pandemic, more traveling, but about a year ago, Toby noticed changes in her neck.
"I had noticed for a couple years I had like a swollen gland, but it eventually got bigger," she shared.
Toby's doctor found what is called a carotid body tumor.
"The tumor is in the bifurcation or forking of the artery. Tumor grows on the middle of it," explained Dr. Kurtis Kim, a vascular surgeon at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.
"And it was wrapping itself around my artery," Toby added.
It wasn't cancerous, but it still needed to come out. Kim had a new tool to guide the delicate surgery. It's called the Resona 7, an ultrasound system that produces images that are sharper than ever. Doctors and vascular technologists said it's like going from watching something in standard definition television to ultra high-def.
"It enables us to see far deeper than ever before with a far greater clarity," added Todd Hall, technical director at Mercy Vascular Labs in Baltimore.
Kim said his team is using the Resona 7 to find the cause of leg swelling and pain, poor circulation, and clots.
"Even finding small clots down in your leg that other ultrasound would not be able to see," he described.
Toby's surgery to remove the tumor was a success. She said she felt better almost immediately.
"Once I had the surgery, all my pain went away," she exclaimed.
Kim also said the new ultrasound has a feature that allows doctors to measure arterial stiffness, which is a sign of aging and also a heart disease risk factor.