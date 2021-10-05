PITTSBURGH — Four-year-old Leo was born six weeks early, after mom, Julianna Zito, had blood pressure that rocketed up to a dangerous 180 over 110.
"Thank goodness my little guy is so healthy and showing no signs of impact," Zito said.
Zito's blood pressure was also high during her first pregnancy with her daughter, Izabella, 12 years ago, and it's still high. Medication helps, but it hasn't brought it completely under control.
In a newly published study, Dr. Malamo Countouris, a cardiologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and her colleagues found potentially dangerous changes in hypertensive women's hearts.
"This isn't something that they would necessarily feel, but we're able to see it on ultrasound," Countouris said.
The researchers used the scans to look for thickening in the walls of a woman's left ventricle, a sign the heart's not pumping blood normally.
"So even just in the 10 to 15 years after delivery, we see that these women are at increased risk for heart attack, for stroke, for heart failure," Countouris said.
In fact, 79% of the women who had high blood pressure during pregnancy, and again eight to 10 years later, showed the high-risk heart changes. Scientists said identifying the women at high risk, like Zito, may open a window of opportunity to intervene early.
"Because I wonder, could we have done anything differently?" Zito questioned.
Countouris said if doctors know women are at high risk, they can suggest even simple changes in lifestyle, diet, and better management of other risk factors, like diabetes, to prevent changes to the heart.
Countouris also said additional studies are needed to examine the relationship between complicated pregnancies and long-term effects on the heart.