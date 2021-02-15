LAS CRUCES, N.M. - Are your sleep habits healthy? Well, it turns out sleep can mean a whole lot more than just a chance to re-charge.
"You have a risk of heart disease, cancers and stroke because sleep is like a medicine," said Jagdish Khubchadani, a professor of public health at New Mexico State University. "That's your time when you rejuvenate. You grow again. You feel relaxed, fulfilled."
Healthy sleep patterns are defined as seven to eight hours of sleep every night, no frequent waking or insomnia and no reported daytime sleepiness. In a study published in the journal "Circulation," researchers found that adults with the healthiest sleep habits were 42% less likely to develop heart disease.
"We are running around finding the best medicine for stress and a number of problems like heart disease," Khubchadani, "but sleep is the best medicine available for free and, maintaining it should be a number one priority."
For higher-quality sleep, experts said they recommend going to bed at the same time every night, exercising throughout the day, and keeping your mind engaged. Start your bedtime routine an hour before bed and, yep, you guessed it, keep your phone out of the bedroom.
Something else to watch out for: Researchers at Mayo Clinic said snoring could be a sign of sleep deprivation. Not getting enough sleep can lead to further throat relaxation, which is one of the causes of snoring.