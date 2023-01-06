ORLANDO, Fl. - What you eat and drink can play a big role in your risk of getting diabetes.
Research shows having just two cans of sugary drinks a day can increase your risk for type 2 diabetes by 26 percent.
Experts say the symptoms are not always immediately noticeable.
“Often, if the blood sugars are borderline, people don’t know,” said Dr. Amber Champion, an endocrinologist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
But lifestyle changes can have a big impact and lessen your risk.
Registered dietitian Alison Massey from Flourish Nutrition Therapy & Wellness explained: “We have research that supports that lifestyle change is so powerful at reducing your risk for developing type 2 diabetes by about 50%.”
There are even drinks that can lower your risk.
A study in China found drinking at least four cups of black, green or oolong tea a day was linked to a 17 percent lower risk of developing diabetes.
Another in Japan found people who had three cups of coffee per day were 33 percent less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than people who consumed less than one cup per week.
Some other drinks that can help reduce the risk are plant-based milk, whole-fruit smoothies and flavored carbonated water.
Even if you have been diagnosed, experts say if you exercise, cut out sugary drinks and eat right, you have a 30 percent chance of reversing prediabetes.