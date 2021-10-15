HOUSTON — Arlene Vélez Díaz has been making mosaic art pieces for more than 20 years.
"That's my relaxing time, my creative space, and I love it," Diaz said.
But chronic back pain caused by a fall made her set aside her passion.
"I literally thought I wouldn't be able to walk again," she shared. "It was that bad."
She tried physical therapy, medications, injections and even surgery. Nothing got rid of her back pain for good. Then, Diaz went to Dr. Candice Burnette, a pain management physician. After a series of different treatments, Burnette suggested differential target multiplex, or DTM, spinal cord stimulation, a neurostimulator placed under the patient's skin.
"It involves placing small wires in the spinal column and those wires send out a signal that interferes with the brains ability to perceive pain," Burnette explained.
A study on the DTM therapy found...
"That 80% of patients with the DTM therapy achieved 50% or greater reduction in the chronic low back pain," Burnette shared.
That is compared to 51% percent of patients with conventional spinal cord stimulation. Diaz got the device implanted in December 2020 and is feeling a lot better now.
"I just regained my life back," Diaz said.
Patients can do a week-long trial before they have the device implanted. That option tends to be for those who have tried other treatments for back pain that did not work.