(Ivanhoe Newswire), - 47-year-old Angelica Kodosky is grateful she can do this.
This active mom of two was suffering with hip pain due to arthritis.
"Wake up, pain. Tie my shoes, pain. I stopped doing yoga, which was one of my favorite things to do because, yes, I was in so much pain."
Kodosky knew she would need a hip replacement but feared she could not continue yoga without causing damage to her new hip.
"Certain activities, yoga, Pilates, waterskiing, things that I think could potentially put them at high risk for dislocation," said Dr. Craig J. Della Valle, a physician at Rush University Medical Center.
That's why her doctor suggested a dual mobility hip replacement.
Unlike a traditional hip replacement where a single ball moves inside a socket, the dual mobility system has an additional implant.
"You've got either a metal or ceramic ball, a larger ball on top of it and a metal liner which goes into the cup. So it's a slightly more complicated bearing system," Della Valle said.
But the system reduces the risk for dislocation, which is the number one reason for hip replacement failure, and it can.
"Potentially provide the patient with better range of motion to do certain activities that normally we wouldn't be enthused about them doing that require higher degrees of range of motion," Della Valle said.
Such as yoga.
Kodosky did the dual mobility hip replacement and is feeling better than ever.
"I had the life I had before and I'm very happy," Kodosky said.
The operation and recovery for a dual mobility hip replacement is the same as a traditional one.
Since there are two bearing surfaces, there is a potential for a higher wear rate. However, doctors say with improvements in materials, the wear rate is still relatively very low for most patients.