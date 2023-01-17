NEW HAVEN, Ct. - Imagine racing into your local emergency room and waiting not minutes, but hours, to be seen. Then E.R. doctors admit you to the hospital, but there are no beds at all.
Yale School of Medicine emergency room physician Dr. Arjun Venkatesh and his colleagues have documented widespread and increasing overcrowding.
In a pair of newly published studies, researchers looked first at the length of time patients waited in the E.R. before they were admitted.
“Those who come to the emergency department are evaluated, they receive diagnostics and treatments, and then, they need inpatient hospitalization," said Venkatesh. "They need to stay in the hospital and are waiting two, three, four, up to 12 and 24 hours for a bed in the hospital."
Researchers say that wait time is well above the national recommendation, which is no more than a four-hour wait.
As a result, Dr. Venkatesh said one out of every ten patients wind up walking out.
Researchers noted the healthcare worker shortage is contributing to hospital overcrowding and leading to the longer E.R. wait times.
Dr. Venkatesh said hospitals may need to rethink how they deliver healthcare.
“We have to figure out how to get people back to the bedside who have the training and the skills to do it," he said. "And maybe, we start using artificial intelligence, computer technologies, other tools that we have to do the back office work so that those people can be taking care of patients and be more effective at doing that."
Earlier studies have found that emergency department overcrowding leads not only to treatment delays, but prolonged disease and death.
For healthcare workers, overcrowding leads to higher doctor and nurse turnover, and higher burnout.
And in a new study, published in December, researchers found that overworked E.R. doctors may be misdiagnosing patients coming through the doors.