WASHINGTON — At the theater or inside busy restaurants, Alan Bergstein struggled.
"I couldn't hear conversations at all," recalled Bergstein, 68. "It's like people were mouthing things, but all I heard in background was other people talking or noise or whatever."
For more than a decade, Bergstein wore hearing aids. They amplified conversation, but the background noise got louder, too.
"When you put them on," Bergstein shared, "it's like putting on the world's worst PA system in your ear."
Dr. Seth Oringher, an ear, nose, and throat specialist, offers a new device to patients. It's called the Earlens. Doctors insert a small piece, much like a contact lens, in the ear canal. A molded light tip fits inside the ear. It communicates with a sound processor on the outside. When the processor picks up sound, the lens vibrates and sends the sound to the eardrum.
"The difference with Earlens is that it covers a much larger bandwidth than traditional hearing aids, so it allows them to hear the much higher frequencies than compared to a traditional hearing aid," explained Oringher, the chief of otolaryngology at Johns Hopkins Medicine's Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. "It makes sound much crisper and allows them to do much better hearing, especially in noisy environment."
Bergstein said he noticed an immediate difference when he began wearing the Earlens. His hearing is not perfect, but it's the best he's heard in years.
"I can hear pretty much what a 30-year-old would hear in most environments," Bergstein exclaimed.
The Earlens is approved by the FDA, but it is not covered by most insurance companies. The cost is about $12,000. Bergstein said he considers it an investment in his health, since it has made a difference in how he feels in social situations.