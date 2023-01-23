LOS ANGELES, Ca. - A baby’s heartbeat is the sound every expectant mother wants to hear but making sure your unborn baby’s heart is healthy should not be your only concern.
“The biggest contributing factors that led to the maternal death were lack of awareness and lack of recognition of symptoms,” said Dr. Afshan Hameed of UCI Health.
Because pregnancy symptoms and cardiovascular symptoms often overlap, many times the warning signs are ignored.
That’s why a new national study is using a risk-assessment tool to diagnose cardiovascular disease during pregnancy.
“If the patient is complaining of shortness of breath or chest pain, pay attention. If there are vital sign abnormalities, like heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen, pay attention,” Dr. Hameed emphasized.
The algorithm looks at 18 risk factors.
Dr. Hameed explained: “This algorithm was applied to those 64 patients who had died, and we would've detected 93% of them as being high risk for cardiovascular disease,” explained Hameed.
A current study funded by the NIH is underway to screen 3,000 pregnant women.
“It literally takes about 30 seconds to just make a few clicks and you know if the patient is high risk or not,” Dr. Hameed added.
A few questions asked in less than a minute could be time well spent saving a new mother’s life.
The risk-assessment tool is already becoming standard care in Georgia, Pennsylvania and some areas of California and New York.
Dr. Hameed hopes to create an even simpler standardized national screening tool with fewer questions, to make it more user-friendly so it could be applied to pregnant women everywhere.