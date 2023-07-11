Health Beat: Eat to live longer

ORLANDO, Fl. - Heart disease, cancer and dementia are all leading causes of death in the U.S.
“There’s a growing body of evidence that shows that healthy nutrition and medically tailored meals can significantly improve overall health outcomes,” said Dr. Richard Seidman, chief medical officer at L.A. Care Health Plan.
Researchers found people can reduce their risk for early death by nearly 20 percent by following diets focused on eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes.
The study followed 119,000 men and women over 36 years in age.
Those who improved their diet over time were associated with lowering their risk of dying from neurodegenerative diseases like dementia by seven percent, heart disease by up to 13 percent and cancer by as much an 18 percent.
What foods should you focus on for a longer life?
“There’s so much evidence that the more we eat that’s plant-based, that’s not processed, so fresh from garden to kitchen, is the direction to lean in,” said Dr. Seidman.
Health experts urge people to eat more whole foods like fruits, veggies and grains, and cook more for themselves.
By cooking more at home, you can control the ingredients in your food and reduce your risk for heart disease and early death.
Researchers say 70 percent of the sodium Americans consume comes from overly processed foods or meals that are eaten out.
A diet high in sodium is linked to high blood pressure and poor heart health.