NEW YORK, N.y. - Melissa Goodman was in her late twenties and working as an executive producer for a New York City music company.
But the late nights and long hours became too much.
At just 29-years-old, Goodman was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The symptoms appeared almost out of the blue.
“I went numb from my waist down kind of quickly, so it was pretty scary,” Goodman remembered.
She took medications to control symptoms and had two healthy pregnancies, but then struggled with MS-related complications after each.
“I lost my vision in each eye, but separately, one after my son and one after my daughter,” Goodman recalled.
Goodman’s vision returned, and she became committed to improving her health.
“We have had increasing levels of evidence over the past few years showing us that we think diet is important,” said Mount Sinai neurologist, Dr. Ilana Katz Sand.
Dr. Katz Sand and her colleagues are studying the effects of the Mediterranean diet on people with MS. It’s a diet that’s rich in fruits and vegetables, fish, whole grains and olive oil.
“The more their diet looks like a Mediterranean diet, the lower their scores were in terms of MS-related disability across the board,” the doctor explained. .
Goodman is following a Mediterranean style diet with lots of vegetables, fish and lean meat and said it’s making a difference.
Dr. Katz Sand said patients in their study had better mobility and cognition on tests and reported feeling better overall.
She said the next step would be testing the effects of a Mediterranean style diet on a larger group of patients with MS.