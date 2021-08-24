ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — For 31-year-old Holden Marable, any free time is time spent practicing his golf swing. For him, it's the only thing that works to maintain his body and his confidence.
"For me, my flanks were definitely something I noticed working out, playing golf, doing stuff like that," Holden shared, "and anything I did to isolate it never seemed to work."
That's when Dr. Thomas Fiala introduced Holden to a new option, using a laser and a robotic arm to melt away fat rather than cutting it out.
"It essentially uses some laser energy to heat the fat that's immediately underneath the skin and cause a process called apoptosis," explained Fiala, a plastic surgeon at Fiala Aesthetics.
Apoptosis refers to the natural cell death that occurs as organisms grow.
"We're just sort of speeding up that process," Fiala stated.
That means patients can go about their lives while the science works from within.
"That's definitely why I decided to do the study," Holden said, "because I thought this could be a way to achieve that which, no matter how much work I put into it, has been seemingly really hard to achieve."
"What really is novel about this machine is the robotic arm," Fiala said. "There isn't any other body-sculpting machine out there that combines a laser of this kind with a robotic arm."
Holden lost 40% fat over 13 weeks, and he said he felt no pain during the treatment or recovery.
"It feels like someone's kind of rolling a round brush," he said. "Pain is not even the word I would use. It was just a feeling."
While robotic units like EON can operate on their own, it is imperative that a laser-trained professional is always supervising these procedures. Fiala said although the laser is invisible, it can severely damage the naked eye and protection must be worn at all times by everyone in the room, including the doctor, medical staff, and patient.