NEW HAVEN, Ct. - It’s a tricky condition that mimics Alzheimer’s, but there are three telltale symptoms of NPH: unsteady gait, memory loss and frequent urination.
“There's a series of appropriate investigations that can take place so that you're not missing an opportunity to help,” said Dr. Charles Matouk, a neurosurgeon at Yale School of Medicine.
Doctors confirm NPH with a spinal tap. For some patients, a shunt is inserted into the brain to drain excess fluid. The procedure requires invasive surgery as surgeons drill into the brain.
“Even though many patients will significantly improve after a shunt, and it produces a meaningful improvement in their quality of life, there's also a significant number of people that have a complication,” explained Dr. Matouk.
Matouk is part of a medical team testing a minimally invasive procedure to drain fluid, called an eShunt. Surgeons insert a catheter through a small puncture hole in the leg and work inside the vein to reach the brain.
“That connects this pocket of fluid at the base of your brain into the vein, the internal jugular vein in your neck,” Matouk added.
The procedure allows for an easier connection for patients and allows the body to absorb the fluid and return to normal function.
Dr. Matouk is part of a Boston-based team testing the eShunt on 10 patients. An international team is also performing this procedure in Argentina.
After researchers see the results of surgery from the small sample of patients, the next step would be a larger, pivotal clinical trial.